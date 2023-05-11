Is Google Pixel Fold better than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Google has finally introduced its first foldable handset, the Pixel Fold. Its bookings are open in the international markets. The device has an inward-folding design, OLED displays, a 48MP primary camera with OIS, and a powerful Tensor G2 SoC. The premium device rivals the Galaxy Z Fold4 from Korean tech giant Samsung. However, which one is better? Let us find out.
Pixel Fold sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
The Pixel Fold sports a polished metal frame, protective glass on the cover and rear, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the cover display, it has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. There is a top bezel-mounted selfie snapper on the inner display. Galaxy Z Fold4 gets an aluminum frame, a plastic front (unfolded), and a glass back. Both devices are IPX8 water-resistant.
The Fold4 has a bigger cover display
The Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) OLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2092 pixels) OLED cover display. Both support HDR. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold4 offers a 7.6-inch (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.2-inch (904x2316 pixels) cover screen. They both come with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Fold4 has a superior camera setup
Pixel Fold boasts a 48MP (f/1.7, OIS) main snapper, 10.8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto camera. There is a 9.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The phone packs an 8MP (f/2.0) camera inside. Z Fold4 has a 50MP (f/1.8) primary, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. A 4MP under-display lens and a 10MP cover camera are also available.
Fold4 offers more storage configurations
The Google Pixel Fold runs on Tensor G2 SoC and comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants. The handsets boot Android 13. They pack a 4,821mAh and 4,400mAh battery respectively, both with support for wired and wireless charging.
How much do they cost?
In US, Pixel Fold costs $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1,47,655) for its 12GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB variant sports a price figure of $1,919 (around Rs. 1,57,504). The Fold4 costs Rs. 1,54,998 for 12GB/256GB, Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB/512GB model, and Rs. 1,63,980 for the 12GB/1TB trim in India. All things considered, the Fold4 is superior to Pixel Fold, and you can grab it without hesitation.