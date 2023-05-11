Technology

Is Google Pixel Fold better than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 11, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Both devices run on Android 13

Google has finally introduced its first foldable handset, the Pixel Fold. Its bookings are open in the international markets. The device has an inward-folding design, OLED displays, a 48MP primary camera with OIS, and a powerful Tensor G2 SoC. The premium device rivals the Galaxy Z Fold4 from Korean tech giant Samsung. However, which one is better? Let us find out.

Pixel Fold sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Pixel Fold sports a polished metal frame, protective glass on the cover and rear, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the cover display, it has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. There is a top bezel-mounted selfie snapper on the inner display. Galaxy Z Fold4 gets an aluminum frame, a plastic front (unfolded), and a glass back. Both devices are IPX8 water-resistant.

The Fold4 has a bigger cover display

The Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) OLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2092 pixels) OLED cover display. Both support HDR. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold4 offers a 7.6-inch (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.2-inch (904x2316 pixels) cover screen. They both come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Fold4 has a superior camera setup

Pixel Fold boasts a 48MP (f/1.7, OIS) main snapper, 10.8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto camera. There is a 9.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The phone packs an 8MP (f/2.0) camera inside. Z Fold4 has a 50MP (f/1.8) primary, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. A 4MP under-display lens and a 10MP cover camera are also available.

Fold4 offers more storage configurations

The Google Pixel Fold runs on Tensor G2 SoC and comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants. The handsets boot Android 13. They pack a 4,821mAh and 4,400mAh battery respectively, both with support for wired and wireless charging.

How much do they cost?

In US, Pixel Fold costs $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1,47,655) for its 12GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB variant sports a price figure of $1,919 (around Rs. 1,57,504). The Fold4 costs Rs. 1,54,998 for 12GB/256GB, Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB/512GB model, and Rs. 1,63,980 for the 12GB/1TB trim in India. All things considered, the Fold4 is superior to Pixel Fold, and you can grab it without hesitation.