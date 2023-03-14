Technology

What makes OPPO Find N2 Flip better than Samsung's Flip4

Mar 14, 2023

OPPO has just revealed the price of the Find N2 Flip in India. At Rs. 89,999, the flip-style foldable phone competes with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip4, which is the dominant player in the segment. The Find N2 Flip has some notable features to take on the Galaxy Z Flip4. Here we tell you why OPPO's offering is a better buy than Samsung's reigning champion.

Reason #1: More storage at a lesser price

The Find N2 Flip comes in a sole 8GB/256GB configuration and costs Rs. 89,999. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip4 bears a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for its 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 94,999 for the upper-end 8GB/256GB variant. The Find N2 Flip goes on sale starting March 17 and will be available with several offers, making it much cheaper than its rival.

Reason #2: Bigger, more practical cover display

The Find N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED primary display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1,600-nits maximum brightness. The Galaxy Z Flip4 gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640) AMOLED main screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness On the outer shell, the Find N2 Flip has a larger AMOLED cover display (3.26-inch v/s 1.9-inch) than Samsung's Flip4.

Reason #3: Better primary and selfie cameras

The Find N2 Flip comes with Hasselblad-calibrated dual cameras comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip4 offers 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the inside, both phones have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with the Find N2 Flip packing a better camera (32MP v/s 10MP) than the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Reason #4: Bigger battery with superior fast-charging support

The Find N2 Flip packs MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired fast-charging. The Galaxy Z Flip4 houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. They ship with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and Android 12-based One UI 4.1, respectively.

Should you consider the Find N2 Flip?

The Find N2 Flip is better than the Galaxy Z Flip4. It has a less visible crease, a larger cover screen, better cameras, more storage, and a bigger battery. It is also less expensive. However, the phone misses the IPX8-rating, wireless charging, and better Gorilla Glass protection present on the Galaxy Z Flip4. These compromises seem acceptable, given the other advantages you get.