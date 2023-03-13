Technology

Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 7a

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 13, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7a is said to be launched on May 10 (Photo credit: Zing News)

Google is prepping up for its I/O 2023 keynote event which is set for May 10. While the company has not revealed any details on its upcoming products, we anticipate that the Pixel 7a will be one of them. A previous leak disclosed several details about the device. Now, we have some additional information to add more clarity to its design and features.

Why does this story matter?

Google's Pixel series is known for its camera prowess. The Pixel 6a, which was unveiled last year, has been well-received by users in India and abroad due to its noteworthy features.

The Pixel 7a is expected to receive the same kind of reception as its predecessor.

Additionally, it is likely to inherit some features of the Pixel 7, such as a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will sport a metal camera visor

The Pixel 7a will borrow the design aspects of the Pixel 7, as per Vietnam-based Zing News, which recently revealed the smartphone's early prototype. The handset will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, an aluminum frame, a glass back, and a full-width metal camera strip with a matte finish. It will sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is tipped to get a 64MP primary camera

According to a new leak from @Gadgetsdata, the Pixel 7a will get a 64MP Sony IMX787 main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. From filming modes to exposure, everything will be handled by the software system. Up front, it may get a 10.8MP selfie camera.

The phone will pack 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Pixel 7a will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which will come paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 13 out of the box. The battery details cannot be confirmed at the moment. However, it will offer 5W wireless charging. The device may also get support for an e-SIM.

Google Pixel 7a: Pricing and availability

Google is expected to reveal the pricing for the Pixel 7a at its I/O 2023 event on May 10. For reference, its predecessor Pixel 6a was announced at $449 (nearly Rs. 36,900) for the lone 6GB/128GB configuration.