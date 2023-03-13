Technology

Nokia C12 launched in India at Rs. 6,000: Check specifications

Nokia C12 launched in India at Rs. 6,000: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 13, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

The handset will be available for purchase from March 17

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new entry-level smartphone, dubbed C12, in India. The device will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 when it goes on sale via Amazon from March 17. As for the highlights, the handset features a 60Hz display, an 8MP rear camera, a Unisoc 9863A1 chipset, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Nokia has released yet another budget smartphone in India. The handset comes with run-of-the-mill features and is primarily aimed at first-time buyers.

The device is said to offer an optimized software experience with a 30% faster app opening speed.

In the sub-Rs.7,000 market segment, it takes on OPPO A74, Realme C30, Vivo Y91i, and Itel A25.

The handset has an IP52-rated build quality

Nokia C12 sports a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel. It does not have a fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets a textured finish. The handset features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an IP52-rated splash protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.75mm in thickness and weighs 177.4g.

The handset gets an 8MP rear snapper

Nokia C12 is equipped with a single 8MP camera at the rear, along with an LED flash. Up front, the handset gets a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device draws fuel from a 3,000mAh battery

Nokia C12 is powered by a Unisoc 9863A1 chip, paired with up to 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It boots Android 12 (Go Edition). Under the hood, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and an audio jack.

Nokia C12: Pricing and availability

Nokia C12 carries a price tag of Rs. 6,000 and will be available for purchase from March 17 via Amazon. The handset comes in Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint shades.