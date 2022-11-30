Technology

This is how Google Pixel 7a will look like

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 30, 2022, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 7a might come with a 90Hz OLED display (Photo credit: SmartPrix/@OnLeaks)

Google's upcoming budget smartphone, the Pixel 7a, will look similar to the Pixel 7. Tipster @OnLeaks, along with SmartPrix, has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its design details and features. It will have a punch-hole design, a full-width camera module and monotone finish on the rear, and some nifty hardware upgrades, including a 90Hz OLED display.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Google Pixel 7a might be the first smartphone in the 'a' series to get a high refresh rate display, a feature that has become mainstream in the Android realm.

It might be slightly wider than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a.

If we go by the latest renders, the smartphone will bear striking similarities to the Pixel 7 model.

The handset might sport a 90Hz OLED display

As per the leak, the Google Pixel 7a will have a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a monotone finish. On the rear, it will feature a horizontal camera island with dual cameras. The handset might feature a 90Hz, Full-HD+ OLED display and might come in white and gray shades. Dimensions-wise, it will be 9mm thick.

The smartphone might sport Sony's IMX787 and IMX712 sensors

According to the rumors, the Google Pixel 7a might get Sony IMX787 primary sensor and an IMX712 ultra-wide unit. Up front, there will be a single snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device might be powered by a Tensor chipset

Google Pixel 7a will most likely draw power from a Tensor G2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to offer wireless charging support as well, another first for an 'a' series model. Connectivity options should include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G. Out of the box, it will boot Android 13.

When will it be available?

Rumors are rife that Google Pixel 7a might make it to the markets by early 2023. For reference, the Pixel 6a debuted in the US in May last year. We expect the handset to cost around $450 (roughly Rs. 36,600).