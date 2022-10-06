Technology

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel Watch launched: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 06, 2022, 09:02 pm 4 min read

Google wants to build a complete and cohesive ecosystem of Pixel devices (Photo credit: Google)

The wait for the new Pixel devices has ended. Google has launched its latest Pixel 7 series of smartphones at the Made by Google event. The long-teased Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been introduced alongside the much-awaited Pixel Watch. The handsets are up for pre-order in India starting today. HDFC Bank card users can avail discounts of up to Rs. 11,000.

The Made by Google event comes at a time when the company is going through an ominous period. Cost cuts, hiring slowdown, Stadia shutdown... the list goes on.

But the new Pixel phones and the company's first-ever Pixel Watch could be the redemption that Google has been waiting for.

The three could be Google's first real challenge to the Apple-Samsung duopoly.

Display Pixel 7 Pro features a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the devices sport a dual-tone design and a full-width metal camera visor. The Pixel 7 bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate.

Information The phones flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Pixel 7 flaunts a 50MP (f/1.85) main camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. The Pro model boasts a similar setup but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. Up front, they sport an 11MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals They are fueled by a Tensor G2 chip

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. They boot Android 13. The former is offered with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, while the Pro variant gets 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro house a 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Pixel 7 starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The Pro model begins at Rs. 84,999 for the 12GB/128GB variant. The handsets are now available for pre-order. They will be up for grabs from October 13. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass shades, while the Pixel 7 Pro is offered in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors.

Tablet All-new Pixel Tablet will release in 2023

During the event, Google surprised us with mentions of the Pixel Tablet. The device has a large screen with noticeable but proportional bezels, an aluminium body with "premium" and "smooth" coating. There is a single camera on the front and back. The device charges wirelessly by attaching magnetically to a docking-cum-speaker unit. It runs on Android with Material UI.

Watch The wearable has swappable watch faces

The Pixel Watch sports a circular dial with a crown on the right side and a stainless steel body. It bears a 320ppi AMOLED display with 50m water resistance and 3D Gorilla Glass protection. The wearable comes with swappable watch faces and multiple band styles. It features Fitbit integration, support for Google Fast Pair, emergency calling, and Find My Device compatibility, among others.

Features An Exynos 9110 chip fuels the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, paired with a co-processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on Wear OS 3.5 and houses a 300mAh battery that lasts around one day. The wearable has Fitbit's best heart rate tracking sensor yet. It also shows the 'Daily Readiness' score, telling you to work out or recover.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The Pixel Watch is priced at $349.99 (around Rs. 28,600) for the Bluetooth model and $399.99 (nearly Rs. 32,800) for the LTE variant. It is up for pre-order in select countries starting today. The wearable's India pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.