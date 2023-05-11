Technology

How Google's AI-updated Search differs from the Bard chatbot

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 11, 2023, 01:06 pm 3 min read

The company has brought in AI capabilities to Search (Photo credit: Google)

Google's I/O 2023 event was packed. From PaLM 2 to Google Bard, the tech giant made a couple of interesting announcements. Notably, the company has brought in more AI capabilities to its most popular product: Search. If you're wondering if Google already has Bard, how different is the upgraded Search tool when compared to the AI chatbot? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Google Search has remained the company's core product for years now, 25 to be precise, and the widely-used tool is only bound to get better.

Separately, after OpenAI released ChatGPT in late November last year, the chatbot took the world by storm, becoming an instant hit for its numerous capabilities. Although it took some time, Google has bounced back with Bard.

What's new with the Search engine?

The difference is that if the search engine detects that generative AI can be used to answer a question, then AI-generated responses get the preference and will be displayed at the top of the results page. The usual web links will be given below. Also, the improved Search engine, which is dubbed Search Generative Experience, will look like the traditional homepage.

There is also a "conversational mode" with the new Search

Users will be able to enter a "conversational mode" with the new Search, which will keep track of the previous questions so that it can easily answer follow-up queries. But the conversational mode is not to be confused with a chatbot. The new mode is only meant to refine search results. For instance, the responses will not start with "I," like in Bard.

When to use Search and when to opt for Bard?

You should continue using the Search engine when you are looking for information, say you want to buy something or for finding a location. On the other hand, Google Bard is meant to be used for creative purposes, or as Google puts it "to help move your ideas forward" like writing a caption for pictures.

Bard can handle more complex queries

Bard will now also be able to handle more complex queries. For instance, it will be able to show up images in replies and will also analyze the ones uploaded by users.

The improved Google Search is not yet available for access

The new Google Search is not available for access yet. Search Generative Experience will first be released in the US to users who have signed up for the waitlist. It will be rolled out in the coming weeks. During the testing phase, Google will be checking the quality, and speed of search results, as per the company.

Google Bard is available in over 180 countries

Google Bard is now available in more than 180 countries, including India. Besides English, it is also available in Korean and Japanese. The company intends to bring in support for 40 more languages.