Free Fire MAX codes for May 11: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 11, 2023, 10:48 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that made its debut in September 2021. What makes the game all the more interesting is the wide range of additional in-game collectibles which are provided on a daily basis. The exclusive rewards can either be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free using redeemable codes.﻿

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which has been banned in India.

The game has already surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is currently available only to Android users here.

The extra in-game items come in handy on the battlefield and help players improve their gaming strategies.

There are a few rules to redeem the codes

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, users have to follow a few rules. Players must log in via the official rewards redemption website. Guest IDs are not permitted and only official login credentials must be used. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Players can redeem multiple codes but each code is valid only once per user.

The additional bonuses include protective gear, weapons, and more

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX unlock free access to several bonus supplies. The list includes weapons, diamonds, protective gear, loot crates, pets, skins, and royale vouchers, among others.

Here are the codes for May 11

Check out the codes for today. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3.

How to redeem the codes?

Go to the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Google, Facebook, Huawei, Twitter, Apple, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code into the text field and select "Confirm," and then click "Ok." Following every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.