Google to introduce Bard AI widget on Pixel devices

Google's Bard AI Bard can code in 20 programming languages (Photo credit: Google)

Google is working on bringing Bard AI as a home-screen widget to Pixel smartphones and the upcoming tablet, as per a decompiled APK by 9to5Google. The widget will be exclusive to the company's devices, making it easier to access the generative AI chatbot on Pixel devices. However, it is unclear whether Bard will be a Google Search app-integrated feature or a standalone app.

While Microsoft has deeply integrated GPT-4 into Edge and Bing, Google is yet to make similar moves with Bard.

However, that may change soon enough if one is to go by the latest report from 9to5Google.

Currently, Bard is accessible through a web browser. Its reach will be expanded to Pixels devices and may even become a mainstay on Android in the future.

Google may release the feature in Android 14

9to5Google has decompiled Google's latest version of an application uploaded to the Play Store. The publication has been able to uncover several lines of codes that allude to potential future features. As per the code, Bard will soon be available on Pixel devices as a home-screen widget. Google may release the feature as part of the Android 14 update.

The home-screen widget will be useful in various scenarios

The Bard AI home-screen widget will be a useful feature on Pixel devices. In addition to serving as a one-tap shortcut to the conversational window with the chatbot, the widget will also serve more appropriate purposes. It may include suggested prompts for conversations too.

It may remain exclusive to Pixel devices

Google will make the Bard AI home-screen widget exclusive to Pixel devices for now. Currently, to access Bard AI, you need to join the waitlist. However, being a Pixel owner, you might be allowed to skip the waitlist, or perhaps it may be lifted. The potential inclusion of Bard in Pixel phones may pave the way for its future rollout on other Android devices.

Expecting more information about Bard home-screen widget at I/O

Google's I/O 2023 will kick-off on May 10. The brand will make numerous AI-related announcements at this year's keynote event. In addition to Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet's debut, we may also learn more about Bard and the related home-screen widget.