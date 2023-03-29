Technology

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 29, 2023

The extreme heat alert feature will be rolled out in the coming months (Photo credit: Google)

Google is releasing new extreme heat alert in the Search tab that will channel relevant information to help people stay safe during heat waves. When you search for information on extreme heat, the search engine will display information like when a heat wave is expected to start and end. The new functionality will be rolled out in the coming months.

Why does this story matter?

For a couple of years now, Google has been displaying alerts for natural catastrophes like wildfires, earthquakes, and hurricanes, among others. Now, the company has turned its focus on mitigating climate change-induced events like heat waves.

Given that extreme heat claims nearly 500,000 people every year, the latest feature from the company can have a far-reaching impact.

The alert will also show information on related health concerns

The new heat alert will also throw up tips to stay cool, along with warning users about related health concerns. All such corresponding information will be displayed in Search results. The company has collaborated with Global Heat Health Information Network to ensure that the information displayed is accurate. The tech giant revealed search interest in heat waves reached an all-time high in July 2022.

The new heat alert will help people find "actionable information"

"Soon, you will see dedicated features highlighting relevant news and recommended actions and local information during a severe heat wave," said Hema Budaraju, senior director of product for health and search at Google. "The new heat alert is one of the many ways we're continuing to update Search to help people find timely, authoritative, and actionable information when they need it the most."

Google also revealed other AI-powered tools

Google has also announced 'Tree Canopy,' an AI-powered tool combined with aerial imagery. It can help cities understand their existing tree coverage and "better plan urban forestry initiatives." The feature has expanded from 14 cities to almost 350 cities globally, including Atlanta, Lisbon, Mexico City, Paris, Sydney, and Toronto. The company plans to extend the tool to thousand more cities this year.

New features like "Perspectives" have also been launched

For Search, Google recently launched new features called "Perspectives" and "About this author," along with improving some of its existing tools, such as "About this result." Perspectives will be displayed below the top stories to provide more information about the topic you are searching for.