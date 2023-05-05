Technology

Google Pixel Fold officially previewed: Check features and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 05, 2023, 01:19 pm 3 min read

The Pixel Fold will support 4K video recording at 30fps via rear setup (Photo credit: Google)

Google has officially previewed the Pixel Fold, its first-ever foldable smartphone. The design elements have been revealed via an official teaser posted on the brand's social media accounts. The phone bears a vertical hinge mechanism that allows it to fold/unfold in a book-like manner. It has a secondary touchscreen, a raised metal camera visor at the back, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and more.

Why does this story matter?

The first appearance of Pixel Fold happened in November, when notable leaker Jon Prosser spilled the beans on Google's plan, showcasing high-quality renders of the premium device.

The phone looks exactly similar in the official teaser, confirming yet another Prosser leak.

The Pixel Fold will be announced on May 10 at Google I/O 2023. It may launch in India later this year.

Google Pixel Fold will have a polished frame

The Pixel Fold will sport an inward-folding design, a polished metal frame, protective glass on the cover and rear, and a fingerprint reader on the side. On the cover screen, it will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. The selfie camera on the inner display will be mounted on the top bezel. The foldable phone will come in Chalk (cream) and Obsidian (black) colorways.

The handset will offer 120Hz OLED screens

The Pixel Fold will feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) OLED main panel with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, 308ppi pixel density, and a 6:5 aspect ratio for a tablet-like on-screen experience when unfolded. Up front, a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2092 pixels) OLED cover screen will be available. It will offer up to 120Hz refresh rate, 408ppi pixel density, and a 17.4:9 aspect ratio.

An optically stabilized 48MP primary camera will be available

The Pixel Fold will boast a triple camera arrangement headlined by a 48MP (f/1.7, OIS) quad-pixel main snapper, along with a 10.8MP (f/2.2) 121.1-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 10.8MP (f/3.05) telephoto camera with 5x optical and 20x Super Res zoom. For selfies, it will have a 9.5MP (f/2.2) camera up front. The phone will house an 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the inside.

It will get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Pixel Fold will be fueled by Tensor G2 SoC, paired with Titan M2 security co-processor. It will come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. It will boot Android 13, and it is said to deliver more than 24 hours of battery backup. The 5G device will support the latest connectivity standards and a range of productivity-based software features.

The foldable phone will be available starting June 27

The Pixel Fold will cost $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1,46,900) for its 12GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB variant will be priced at $1,919 (around Rs. 1,56,700). The device's pre-bookings will begin immediately after the announcement on May 10. Its open sale will start on June 27.

How does it compete against Samsung's Galaxy Fold line-up?

The Pixel Fold will be the first-ever foldable smartphone from Google. However, going by the teaser, the device looks sleek, elegant, and as promising as the brand's numbered models like Pixel 7 Pro. Upon its launch in the US, the Pixel Fold will take on the Galaxy Z Fold4 from Samsung, which dominates in the foldable smartphone segment.