Technology

This is how Nothing Phone (2) will look like

This is how Nothing Phone (2) will look like

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 05, 2023, 08:53 pm 3 min read

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in July (Photo credit: Smartprix)

Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its second smartphone, the Phone (2). The company has confirmed that the upcoming handset will be manufactured in India. While certain specifications related to the battery, processor, and display were revealed previously, the renders of the smartphone have now been released by Smartprix and @OnLeaks. Let's see how Phone (2) will look like.

Why does this story matter?

The interest in Nothing Phone (2) has grown significantly in the last couple of weeks. The new handset is said to offer a "more premium experience" compared to Phone (1), which suggests it may bear a higher price tag.

It remains to be seen if the Phone (2) will manage to garner the same response as its predecessor.

Front and rear panels will be slightly curved

The Phone (2) will feature a more rounded frame while Nothing Phone (1) has a squarish design. The front and back of the device will also have a slight curvature, allowing a better grip. The Glyph lighting elements will also be tweaked. The Phone (2) will have an angled and segmented lighting design while the Phone (1) has more continuous LED strips.

The upcoming handset will get a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Nothing Phone (2) will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cutout, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will get a bigger display than its predecessor, possibly a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone (2) will get a 50MP main camera

Nothing Phone (2) will retain a dual rear camera module, with a 50MP primary camera with OIS—similar to the Phone (1). However, the specifications of the secondary snapper remain unclear. Up front, it may get a 32MP shooter. The handset is said to get a dual-tone LED flash unit, which should improve the image quality in low-light conditions.

The smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It could come coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is likely to boot Android 13 and will get three years of OS updates. Under the hood, the device will pack a 4,700mAh battery and will provide wireless charging support as well.

Nothing Phone (2): Pricing and availability

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in July. The handset may be offered in white and black shades. In India, it will go on sale via Flipkart. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.