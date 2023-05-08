Technology

Nothing Phone (2) to debut soon: Here's what we know

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 12:49 pm 3 min read

The Nothing Phone (2) will house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC (Representative image)

The Nothing Phone (2) will arrive sometime this summer. While the launch is still a few weeks away, the rumor mill has already started to tip off the specs sheet. Additionally, the brand has revealed the chipset details, and shared a teaser on its social media handles, giving us a glimpse of the handset's rear. Here's everything we know about Nothing's second-generation smartphone.

Why does this story matter?

Nothing has done a commendable job with Phone (1), from giving it a unique look to providing timely software updates.

Given the enormous success of its first-ever handset, the brand has high hopes for the Phone (2), which has been advertised as a "premium" offering.

Upon arrival, the handset will rival the likes of the Pixel 7a and others in the semi-flagship segment.

You may witness a Phone (1)-like Glyph Interface

A teaser for Phone (2) showcasing a redesigned video recording indicator (Photo credit: Nothing) A render, revealing that the Phone (2) will have a design similar to its predecessor (Render credit: Ben Geskin)

The Nothing Phone (2) could bear a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out. It is expected to get symmetrical sides, an aluminum frame, an IP rating, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. At the back, the device will sport a Glyph Interface, with a redesigned recording indicator. The handset may offer a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Is Nothing going for a triple-camera layout this time?

According to the leaks, the Nothing Phone (2) will house a 50MP (OIS) main snapper, an ultra-wide shooter, and an auxiliary camera. However, we expect it to retain the dual-lens setup. On the front, the handset will have a single selfie camera.

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the handset

The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is a giant leap in the CPU department, given Phone (1) had a 7-series chipset. The device will likely boot Android 13 with NothingOS 1.5 on top. It may pack a slightly bigger battery (5,000mAh v/s 4,500mAh) than Phone (1). Expect it to have 67W wired and improved wireless charging.

It may offer satellite connectivity

The Nothing Phone (2) may come paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset will be equipped with dual stereo speakers and microphones. While it will settle for the latest wireless connectivity standards, GPS, and NFC, it is also claimed to have satellite connectivity onboard to allow access to networks in remote areas.

Nothing Phone (2): Price and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nothing Phone (2) will be revealed at the time of launch. Due to several customary upgrades, the device is expected to have a higher price tag than Phone (1), which was introduced starting at Rs. 32,999.