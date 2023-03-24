Technology

Huawei's latest earbuds can measure heart rate and body temperature

Huawei's latest earbuds can measure heart rate and body temperature

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 24, 2023, 08:13 pm 2 min read

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ can seamlessly connect with devices running HarmonyOS and Android OS (Photo credit: Huawei)

With an aim to strengthen its presence in the TWS earphones market, Huawei has now achieved what Apple may still be working on—to add health capabilities to wireless earphones. The brand's newly launched FreeBuds Pro 2+ is touted as the industry's first wireless audio wearable that can not only play high-quality audio but also measure heart rate and body temperature.

Why does this story matter?

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ comes with dual-band heart rate monitoring, which is an industry-first feature. And it is a big feat.

The audio wearable gets the brand's in-house TruSeen heart rate fusion algorithm with an accuracy rate of 95% within 10bpm

This is close to what brands like Apple and Samsung have achieved on their dedicated smartwatches (100% within 10bmp).

The earphones are IP54-rated for water resistance

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ has a similar design to last year's FreeBuds Pro 2, featuring an in-ear silicon tip and protruding stems with press-and-hold, slide, and pinch controls. Looks-wise, the earbuds sport a dual-tone finish with white and gold accents. They offer IP54-rated ingress protection. The earphones weigh 6g each and come in a protective case that supports wireless charging.

Each earbud gets an 11mm dynamic driver

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ has 11mm dynamic drivers with a 30% driving force improvement over FreeBuds Pro 2. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (with up to 47dB) and Transparency mode. They pack a six-axis sensor to create a 360-degree listening experience. The Dynamic Noise Reduction 2.0 technology on the earbuds intelligently switches between three listening modes: Depth, Balance, and Light.

The TWS audio wearable offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

With ANC enabled, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ offers 3.7 hours of listening time per charge and 17 hours of overall usage with the case. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2, LDAC, and Huawei's L2HC codecs, along with HWA and Hi-Res double gold standard certifications for a lossless wireless audio experience. They also have a dual-band heart rate monitoring system and body temperature monitor.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+: Price and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ is priced at CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 18,000). It will be up for grabs in China starting April 7. The audio wearable may launch in the global market in the coming months.