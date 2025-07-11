Detained Palestinian activist files $20M claim against Trump administration post-release 

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil has filed a $20 million claim against the Trump administration , alleging false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. The claim, submitted under the Federal Tort Claims Act, targets the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the State Department, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation and abuse due to his political views.

Detention details Khalil was detained for 104 days Khalil, who served as a spokesperson for pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, was arrested by plainclothes federal officers on March 8 while returning from dinner with his wife. He claims that they refused to show him a warrant and were unaware that he was a permanent US resident. He was held for 104 days at an ICE facility in Jena, Louisiana. He alleges he was denied medication for stomach ulcers and served nearly inedible food during his detention.

Response 'I lost around 7kg due to harsh conditions' Khalil has described his time in detention as "unbearable" and said he lost around 7kg. "I cannot remember...when I didn't go to sleep hungry," he said. He missed the birth of his son, which he called "unforgivable" and deeply traumatic. Khalil told AP that he intends to share any settlement money with others targeted in Trump's "failed" attempt to silence pro-Palestinian rhetoric. In lieu of a settlement, he would accept a formal apology and changes to the deportation policies.

Views Memo acknowledged Khalil had broken no laws US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had justified his deportation by citing a rarely used provision from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. Khalil, who has condemned antisemitism both before and after his arrest, has not been charged with a crime. "They are abusing their power because they think they are untouchable," Khalil said. " "Unless they feel there is some sort of accountability, it will continue to go unchecked."