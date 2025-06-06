What's the story

Ishaan Tharoor, a journalist with The Washington Post, recently made headlines for questioning his father, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, during a press conference in New York.

Shashi was in the US as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the conference, Ishaan stood up to ask his father questions on the terror attack, when the Congress MP quipped, "That shouldn't be allowed. This is my son."