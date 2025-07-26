J&K: Tribal youth killed in fake encounter; 2 cops suspended

Two policemen have been suspended after a young tribal man was shot dead in an alleged fake encounter in Jammu and Kashmir . The victim, identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Parvaz, was killed on Thursday evening by police officers in plain clothes. Initially, the police claimed they were chasing a suspected drug peddler who opened fire on them.

Family's statement Family says he was out to buy medicine However, Parvaz's family and the tribal community have vehemently denied these allegations, calling his killing a murder. They said he was out with a relative to buy medicine when they were stopped by four to five men in civilian clothes in the Satwari police station area. The family initially thought they were cow vigilantes and tried to escape.

Narrative change Police change their narrative The police later changed their narrative, blaming local media for branding Parvaz a drug peddler. South Jammu City Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma called Parvaz a martyr and confirmed the suspension of two policemen involved. "The boy (Parvaz) was a martyr and his colleagues are aware of this fact," he said.

Investigation call Omar Abdullah calls incident 'deeply regrettable' The incident has drawn widespread protests and political condemnation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it "highly unfortunate and deeply regrettable." He stressed on the need for a calibrated use of force by police and demanded a transparent investigation. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing, saying even if Parvaz was linked to drugs, justice should be served through legal channels, not extrajudicial means.