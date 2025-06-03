What's the story

In a major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed three government employees for their alleged connections with Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

The dismissed employees include Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police; Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the School Education Department; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College Srinagar.

All three are currently in judicial custody.