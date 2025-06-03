J&K: 3 government employees sacked over links with LeT, Hizbul
What's the story
In a major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed three government employees for their alleged connections with Pakistan-backed terror outfits.
The dismissed employees include Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police; Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the School Education Department; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College Srinagar.
All three are currently in judicial custody.
Arms smuggling
Constable Naseer's role in arms smuggling revealed
Naseer, who was recruited as a constable in 2007, was reportedly found to be working as an insider for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
His brother, a Pakistan-trained LeT terrorist, was killed in 2018.
Investigations revealed that he continued his brother's mission by using his position to facilitate arms smuggling into Jammu and Kashmir.
He allegedly identified GPS-based drop zones for LeT operatives and shared coordinates with handlers in Pakistan.
Terrorist courier
Teacher Ahmed's role as HM courier exposed
Ahmed, who was appointed as a teacher in 2011, was found to be working for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in the Poonch region.
His role was exposed when he and an associate were caught with arms and HM propaganda materials.
The consignment was traced back to HM handler Abid Ramzan Sheikh in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Investigations revealed that Ajaz had been operating as a courier, transporting arms and narcotics to terror cells.
Assassination plot
Junior assistant Khan's involvement in journalist's assassination
Meanwhile, Khan, who has been employed since 2007, was found to be involved in the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar.
Security officials confirmed that he provided logistical support to the attackers and even accompanied them during the attack.
He was arrested during investigations into a terror assault in Batmaloo.
His links to both LeT and HM made him a key insider for terror groups operating under Pakistan's ISI direction.
Anti-terrorism efforts
Sinha's zero tolerance policy against terrorism
Since assuming office in August 2020, Lieutenant Governor Sinha has made it a priority to dismantle the support structures of terrorism within civil and administrative setups.
Under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution, over 75 government employees linked to terrorist groups have been dismissed.
His administration has also mandated stringent police verification for new government recruits to prevent terror infiltration into state institutions.