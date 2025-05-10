Next Article
Ceasefire violation: Series of explosions heard in Srinagar
By Snehil Singh
May 10, 2025 09:11 pm
What's the story
A series of explosions was heard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, even as both India and Pakistan had agreed to a cessation of hostilities.
The cessation was agreed to have started at 5pm IST, yet the explosions came way past the mark.
Earlier, United States President Donald Trump took credit on behalf of the US for "mediating" between the two countries.
Twitter Post
Omar Abdullah's post on X
What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025
Twitter Post
Video from Udhampur
#WATCH | J&K | Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Udhampur— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025
(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/oQO8RwhBfm