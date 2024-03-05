Next Article

Bengaluru prison radicalization case: NIA conducts searches across 7 states

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:25 pm Mar 05, 202412:25 pm

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 17 locations across seven states in connection with a case of radicalization of prisoners by a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Karnataka. The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru City Police on July 18, 2023, following the seizures of arms and ammunition, hand grenades, and walkie-talkies from seven accused. The raids come a day after the agency took over the probe into last week's blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Bengaluru.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In January 2024, the NIA filed a charge sheet against eight people. Among them is T Naseer from Kerala's Kannur, who has been serving a life sentence in Bengaluru since 2013. Junaid Ahmed and Salman Khan, suspected to have fled abroad, are also mentioned in the charge sheet. The NIA, which took over the case in October 2023, said that Naseer, involved in several blast cases, recruited others to radicalize them while in the Bengaluru Central Prison in 2017.

NIA probe

Naseer recruited Ahmed, Khan to support LeT activities

According to the NIA, Naseer orchestrated the relocation of other accused to his barrack after assessing their potential to radicalize and recruit them into the LeT. Initially, he recruited Ahmed and Khan to support the LeT's activities. Subsequently, he conspired with Ahmed to recruit others. Ahmed, who fled abroad after his release, provided funds to his co-accused for LeT activities. Their plan to carry out a suicide attack and aid Naseer's escape from custody was foiled by the Bengaluru Police.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast

NIA may probe links with Friday's blast

The NIA's raids on Tuesday in the case are not evidently linked to Friday's blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe. However, reports indicate that officials will investigate potential connections. As of now, a man wearing a cap, mask, and glasses—who was seen at the cafe an hour before the blast—is the prime suspect in the case. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.

December raids

NIA's December raids in Bengaluru

On December 13, 2023, the NIA conducted searches at more than half a dozen locations in Bengaluru as part of the prison radicalization case. The raids targeted suspects with alleged terror connections operating under the direction of foreign handlers. Separately, earlier on December 9, the NIA arrested 15 operatives of the Islamic State in a large-scale crackdown, conducting multiple raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka.