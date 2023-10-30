Karnataka: Massive fire in Bengaluru bus depot, several buses gutted

A massive fire broke out at a bus depot near a garage at Veerbhadra Nagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, causing significant damage in the area. A senior Fire Department official told PTI that at least four buses that were parked at a garage were damaged in the blaze. However, he said the cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

