Karnataka: Massive fire in Bengaluru bus depot, several buses gutted
India
Oct 30, 2023 03:34 pm
A massive fire broke out at a bus depot near a garage at Veerbhadra Nagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, causing significant damage in the area. A senior Fire Department official told PTI that at least four buses that were parked at a garage were damaged in the blaze. However, he said the cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.
