Written by Prateek Talukdar July 17, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

The leaders of 24 opposition parties will meet in Bengaluru to develop their plan to challenge the ruling BJP in 2024

The leaders of 24 opposition parties will meet in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday to develop their plan to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting's agenda is to chalk out a strategy for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, the party-wise seat-sharing arrangement will be decided by the respective state units, the Hindustan Times reported.

Why does this story matter?

Around 15 opposition parties met in Patna nearly three weeks ago to forge a joint opposition front. For the first time, the parties ambivalent toward the Congress shared a common platform with it—the largest opposition party. On Sunday, the Congress assured support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Centre's Delhi ordinance, bringing the parties closer.

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee to skip Monday's gathering

A proposal has reportedly been floated for drafting the common minimum program at the national level and communication points for the opposition alliance. The leaders are expected to come up with a name for the alliance. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee are likely to skip Monday's gathering. However, Banerjee will join the meeting on Tuesday.

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary likely to attend meeting

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, but it was later changed to Bengaluru in Karnataka. Both states saw the Congress come to power recently. Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) leader, Jayant Chaudhary, who didn't attend the previous meeting in Patna due to a "predetermined family program," is expected to join the Bengaluru meeting.

Most parties not eyeing pan-India alliance: Congress leader

Commenting on the meeting, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "There is no point speculating on the agenda...we have to work unselfishly, work unitedly and present India...with a vision for 2024 and beyond." Separately, a Congress leader stated, "It will be inappropriate to decide on any seat-sharing agreement at the national level as most of the parties are not actually eyeing a pan-India alliance."

NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. Around 19 parties—including the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party—will be a part of the meeting.

