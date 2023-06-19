India

Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press triggers new controversy

Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press triggers new controversy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 19, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

Congress opposes Centre's decision to give Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press

After a jury headed by PM Narendra Modi unanimously selected Gita Press, Gorakhpur, for the Gandhi Peace Prize, it triggered a fresh political controversy in the country, with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh publicly slamming the decision. Labeling the move a "travesty," Ramesh stated that giving this award to Gita Press would be like awarding it to Nathuram Godse and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Why does this story matter?

In his tweet, Congress leader Ramesh cited a book that purportedly talked about the strained relationship between Gita Press and Mahatma Gandhi. The Gandhi Peace Prize was conferred on Gita Press by the Ministry of Culture on Sunday. Gita Press is a major publisher of holy books such as the Ramayana, the Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita.

Here's what Ramesh said on Gita Press

Taking to Twitter, the veteran grand old party leader flagged how author Akshaya Mukul, in his 2015 biography called Gita Press and the Making of Hindu India, talks about the publisher's "stormy" relations with Gandhi. Notably, Gita Press was awarded the prize for its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods" by the Ministry of Culture.

Twitter post by Ramesh

Gita Press refuses Rs. 1 crore cash reward amid row

Amid the ongoing controversy, Gita Press has reportedly refused to accept the Rs. 1 crore cash prize for being awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021. As per the news outlet India Today, the publisher stated that it would only be accepting the citation and hinted that the central government should spend the cash reward amount somewhere else instead.

What is Gandhi Peace Prize

The Gandhi Peace Prize was instituted by the government in 1995 as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Gandhi. The award is open to all people, regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed, or gender, and includes a monetary prize of Rs. 1 crore, a citation, a plaque, and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item. Previous recipients include ISRO and the Ramakrishna Mission.

Check out Modi's tweet on Gita Press

Share this timeline