Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Setback for Centre; SC dismisses compensation plea

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 14, 2023, 11:40 am 1 min read

SC has dismissed additional compensation plea of Centre on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Central government's petition seeking additional compensation from Union Carbide for the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which killed over 3,000 people. The development is seen as a setback for the Centre as it had demanded the case be reopened and the company be directed to pay additional compensation worth Rs. 7,844 crore to the gas leak disaster victims.

What does Supreme Court say?

While rejecting the government's plea, the SC stated that the settlement might only be set aside on the basis of fraud and that the Centre had made no such claim. The government's plea had contended that the magnitude of the actual harm done to human lives and the environment could not be accurately determined in 1989, when the settlement was done.