Ajit Pawar approaches ECI to claim NCP, party symbol

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 05, 2023 | 04:11 pm 1 min read

Ajit Pawar has approacheed ECI to claim NCP and party symbol

In a new twist to the politics of Maharashtra, National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI), staking claim to the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and its symbol, the alarm clock. The commission has also received a caveat from the NCP's Jayant Patil that they have initiated a disqualification process against nine MLAs, ANI reported.

Ajit claims lead after 'NCP v/s NCP' showdown

On Wednesday, both factions of the NCP had separate meetings with their members, setting the stage for a showdown. Hours after the meetings, the Ajit-led side claimed to have 29 of the 53 NCP MLAs with them and that they were all present at the party gathering. The Pawar group, on the other hand, looked to have only 17 legislators.

