Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in Akola after clashes between groups

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 14, 2023, 10:37 am 2 min read

Violent clashes between 2 groups in Maharashtra's Akola

A clash between two communities over a minor dispute in the Old City Police Station area of Akola, Maharashtra, turned violent on Saturday, reported ANI. According to the news agency, a purported video clip showed the two groups creating a ruckus and pelting stones on the streets. Furthermore, the police revealed that an angry mob damaged some vehicles in the area as well.

Why does this story matter?

The latest development from Maharashtra comes more than a month after over 50 people were arrested in Jalgaon after communal clashes erupted between two communities over the occasion of Ram Navami.

It is also worth noting that over the past few years, communal rifts have drastically increased in India with alleged targeted violence and riots, suggest reports.

Section 144 in place in Akola

The clashes on Akola allegedly broke out after a controversial social media post regarding a religious figure, which was later deleted. Following the violence, the administration decided to impose Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in the city. As per the news outlet Times Now, the police had to use some force to bring the situation under control.

Angry mob rioting outside police station in Akola

2nd such incident in Akola in few days

Reportedly, three individuals sustained injuries in the violence, while two-three policemen were also wounded. A senior police official said the administration deployed Special Reserve Police (SRP) to bring the situation under control in Akola. This is the second such incident in Akola in recent days after a violent clash between two groups was reported in the Shankar Nagar locality of the Akot File area.

Situation now under control, says Akola SP

Speaking about the violence on Saturday evening, Akola Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Ghuge assured that the situation was under control in the area. He also added that the angry mob damaged some vehicles. "Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute... Section 144 Prohibition Order has been imposed in Akola city on the order of the district collector," he reportedly said.

Visuals from Akola

25 arrested, case against 120 people registered

Following the Saturday clashes, the police reportedly registered a case against 120 individuals in connection with the incident. So far, 25 people have been apprehended for rioting in the city. On the other hand, the police also urged the locals of Akola to maintain harmony and peace and not to believe in any sort of rumors.