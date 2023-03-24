India

Maharashtra: Couple, 3-month-old son mowed down by train in Palghar

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 06:02 pm 1 min read

The family was killed around 12.30 am near Virar Railway Station, the police said (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a couple and their three-month-old son were run over by an express train in Palghar, Maharashtra, in the wee hours of Friday, reported PTI. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ajit Patel (28), Seema Patel (26), and their child Aryan. The family was killed around 12.30 am near Virar Railway Station, the police said.

Bodies sent for post-mortem: Police

Officials at the Vasai Road railway police station told PTI that the bodies of all the deceased people have been sent for post-mortem. The police are still trying to figure out why the family was on the tracks at that time. Meanwhile, in a separate accident on Thursday, four people were killed and seven injured after a truck hit their vehicle in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.