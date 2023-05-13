India

Manipur violence: Death toll reaches 71, curfew relaxation extended

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 13, 2023, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Death toll in Manipur violence has crossed 70 (Representational image)

The death toll from the ethnic clashes in Manipur crossed 70 on Saturday, reported ANI. Manipur's Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh told the news agency that 71 people have been killed in the state so far. He also reported the death of three Public Works Department (PWD) workers and a commando in separate incidents. Meanwhile, curfew relaxation has been extended following improvement in the situation.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been engaged in widespread ethnic unrest since May 3, when clashes erupted between the state's tribal communities and the Meiteis, the majority community which has been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence caused destruction to scores of villages and holy sites, and it reportedly displaced thousands of people.

On May 7, the curfew was largely lifted as the violence abated.

1 commando killed in encounter, 3 PWD laborers found dead

According to Singh, an encounter between Manipur commandos and ultras occurred on Friday, killing one commando and injuring six others. Meanwhile, the bodies of three PWD laborers were found in a vehicle in Churachandpur. The remains, and the car in which they were traveling, were found in a 300-meter-deep trench. However, it is still unknown if they died in an accident or were murdered.

Several villagers went missing

Reportedly, many people have allegedly gone missing in Manipur since the unrest began. In one of the incidences, several villagers went missing in Torbung, on the Bishnupur and Churachandpur border, who attempted to visit their charred homes but were attacked by unidentified attackers. Eight of them managed to flee and reach a Border Security Force (BSF) camp, while three went missing.

Situation improved, curfew relaxation extended: Officials

According to officials, the situation has improved since the beginning of the unrest, and hence the curfew relaxation has now been extended to seven hours. As per the latest figures, 230 people were injured while 1,700 buildings were burnt down/destroyed in the violence. The number of displaced residing in different camps has been reduced to a bare minimum—45,000 people were transported to various places.

What triggered the violence?

On May 3, violence erupted in Manipur following a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur over the Meiteis' ST status demand. Subsequently, a curfew was imposed, and the state government clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phone services to prevent the spread of panic and false information, said reports. Later, central forces were also deployed.