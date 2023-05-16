India

Maharashtra: 132 people detained, internet shut down after communal violence

The situation is under control, the Maharashtra CM's office said

As many as 132 people have been detained following clashes between two communities in Akola city and Shevgaon village in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, reported India Today. According to reports, the violence, which broke out on Saturday, has left one person dead and 13 others injured. The police have also registered a case against around 150 people in Shevgaon.

The clashes erupted over a controversial Instagram post regarding a religious figure, which was later deleted.

The incident, which occurred at a police station in Akola, also left two police constables injured.

The administration then decided to impose Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in Akola.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced assistance of Rs. 4 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Internet shut down to maintain law and order

According to The Indian Express, the administration has also shut down the internet in Akola. "It was done to maintain the law and order situation and depending on the situation things may normalize on Tuesday," an official told the publication. Furthermore, along with Section 144, a curfew has been imposed in four police station areas of the city, reported Business Today.

Situation under control: CM office

On Monday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's office released a statement, saying, "The situation in Akola and Shevgaon is now under control, and the police force is deployed." Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state cabinet minister Girish Mahajan, claimed that the violence was planned, alleging the existence of some organizations that want the state to be unstable.