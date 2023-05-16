India

Umesh Pal murder: Police lookout notice against Atiq Ahmed's wife

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 16, 2023, 07:25 pm 3 min read

UP Police has issued a lookout notice against Atiq Ahmed's wife and two associates

The Pragyaraj Police in Uttar Pradesh issued a lookout notice against the wife of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed—Shaista Parveen—and two suspected shooters in the Umesh Pal murder case. This comes nearly a month after it announced a Rs. 50,000 cash reward for information on her. A massive search operation is underway to nab Parveen, who is among the "most wanted criminals" in Uttar Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

Convicted in the 2005 murder of MLA Raju Pal, Ahmed was shot dead by three gunmen last month.

In 2006, Ahmed allegedly kidnapped Umesh—the prime witness in MLA Raju's murder—and coerced him into giving a favorable statement.

Umesh then filed a case against him. However, on February 24, 2023, Umesh was shot dead in Prayagraj, and Ahmed became a prime accused in the killing.

Lookout notice also names 2 alleged shooters

According to India Today, the Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a new lookout circular for Parveen and two of Ahmed's associates in connection with the Umesh murder case. It named alleged shooters, Guddu Muslim and Sabir, who are also absconding. Previously, the police reportedly increased the cash reward for information leading to Parveen's arrest from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Ahmed's wife Parveen accused in Umesh murder

Reportedly, Parveen—along with Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed, and the former's two sons—was booked for the murder of Umesh and two of his police guards on February 24 in the vicinity of the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj. On March 28, a court in Prayagraj found Ahmed and Ashraf guilty of kidnapping Umesh in 2006 and coercing him to give a favorable statement.

Details on Ahmed and Ashraf's murder

Later, on April 15, three men reportedly posing as journalists shot Ahmed and Ashraf dead from point-blank range while they were talking to reporters near a Prayagraj medical college. Reportedly, all three accused have a criminal history, and their families disowned them. The incident took place a couple of days after Ahmed's son Asad—accused in the Umesh case—was shot dead in a police encounter.

Know about Raju Pal's killing

In 2004, UP's Allahabad West Assembly seat became vacant after Ahmed, then a Samajwadi Party (SP) member, became an MP. The same year, the BSP's Raju ran for the UP Assembly and won by defeating Ashraf. In 2005, Raju—said to be Ahmed's former aide—was reportedly chased and gunned down in broad daylight to avenge Ashraf's defeat. Umesh was a key witness to this murder.