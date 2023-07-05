Politics

BJP's ally AIADMK opposes Uniform Civil Code

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 05, 2023 | 03:33 pm 3 min read

The leading regional party in the southern state of Tamil Nadu—All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)—has strongly opposed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government's move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In its election manifesto, the party urged the Centre not to bring any amendments to the UCC that would adversely affect the religious rights of minorities in India.

The AIADMK's opposition to the UCC is seen as a setback to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the AIADMK is an important regional ally of the saffron party. Earlier, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the BJP ally in Nagaland, objected to the UCC implementation. The UCC was a major electoral promise made by the BJP at the Centre.

Under the "secularism" section of its manifesto, the AIADMK asked the Centre not to bring amendments to the UCC in any way that might jeopardize minorities' religious rights. Furthermore, the party urged the Centre to make Tamil the official language of the country. Notably, the UCC has been under deliberation for many years and gained traction when PM Narendra Modi advocated for it recently.

Addressing workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal last month, PM Modi said having two separate sets of laws is not sustainable for the country. "People are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State (MoS) for Health SP Singh Baghel said that tribal rights in the Northeast and other parts of the country will not be impacted by the proposed UCC. He became the first member of the government to state the guarantee amid growing pushback. Baghel said the BJP respects the culture of tribals and will not impose any adverse law.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws that would govern personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all residents, regardless of religious affiliation. Goa is the only state in India that has a uniform civil code. The state has been following the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 even after independence.

