Rahul Gandhi, BJP reached pact on Delhi ordinance: AAP

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 03:13 pm 2 min read

The AAP slammed Gandhi for allegedly supporting the BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday slammed the Congress for allegedly supporting the Centre's controversial Delhi ordinance. Talking to reporters, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have reached an agreement and he is standing with the BJP on this illegal ordinance." "What is taking Congress so long to clear its stand?" she further asked.

Decision would be taken before next Parliament session: Kharge

Kakkar's comments came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday that a decision on supporting the AAP against the Centre's ordinance would be taken before the next Parliament session. On Thursday, the AAP threatened to walk out of Friday's opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna if the Congress does not "promise its support against the ordinance."

Why Centre's Delhi ordinance is controversial

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the Delhi government, granting it power over the national capital's bureaucracy. However, to allegedly bypass the verdict, the BJP-led central government brought the ordinance to put bureaucrats above the CM, saying it would check the AAP's corruption. Since then, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the opposition parties' support against the ordinance.

