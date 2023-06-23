Politics

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Opposition to meet today in Patna

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 23, 2023 | 11:10 am 3 min read

All you need to know about today's Opposition meet in Patna

Top leaders of 20 opposition parties from across the nation are set to meet in Bihar's Patna on Friday to discuss and form a joint opposition front to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next year's Lok Sabha elections. While the conclave is being viewed by many as a united effort to fight the saffron brigade, the issue of leadership remains contentious.

Why does this story matter?

It's worth mentioning that this would be the first time that parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will share a common platform with the Congress, the major opposition party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron brigade-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 353 out of the 545 seats.

From Mamata to Rahul: Key names to attend opposition meet

Janata Dal (United) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP head and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi are some of the big names attending the meeting. However, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supremo Jayant Chaudhary is going to skip Friday's meet.

Vijay Chowdhary labels Patna conclave 'historic meeting'

Ahead of the event, Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Chowdhary claimed that the conclave is going to be "historic" as such an occurrence had never happened in the past. "The BJP can be defeated. Many opposition parties may have differences at state level, but this is the first opposition parties' meeting and a common decision will be taken to fight together," stated Chowdhary.

TMC calls for unity between all anti-BJP parties

Senior TMC leader Derek also highlighted the need for anti-BJP parties to unite, saying, "A good beginning even before reaching Patna. All parties working to save the Constitution of the country are on the same page on many issues." "For now, we have a date, a venue, and an agreement that the head of every party will attend the meeting," added the TMC leader.

Know why Kejriwal might raise objection

However, Kejriwal, who has been advocating for opposition unity against the BJP-led Centre's ordinance in Delhi, may raise objections if the grand old party continues its non-committal stance regarding the matter. As per the news outlet Hindustan Times, this possible disagreement could undermine the possibility of uniting the opposition parties before it materializes.

Possible issues likely to be discussed today

At the meeting, Bihar CM Kumar is expected to seek everyone's input on how to come up with a unified strategy to battle the BJP. Furthermore, they might discuss the ongoing Manipur violence, the alleged misuse of investigating agencies by the central government, the Delhi ordinance, social justice in Patna, and the wrestlers' protest.

