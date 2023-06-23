Politics

BJP-RSS believe in 'Bharat todo': Rahul Gandhi

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 01:07 pm

Gandhi arrived in Bihar's Patna on Friday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS), saying they believe in "Bharat todo" (dividing India), whereas his party believes in "Bharat jodo" (uniting India). His comments came ahead of the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday to discuss a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

While addressing the party workers in Bihar's Patna, Gandhi also asserted that the Congress would emerge victorious in the poll-bound states of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. "We will win Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and BJP will be nowhere to be seen. We will win because we stand with the poor but BJP means giving benefits to only 2-3 people," he stated.

The former Congress MP further alleged that the BJP was "working to spread hate, violence and break the country." Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged the party workers to focus on next year's Lok Sabha polls. "Bihar can never leave our ideology. If we win Bihar we'll win in the country. Put aside all differences and stay united to save the country," he said.

Notably, top leaders of around 20 opposition parties have gathered in Patna to form a joint opposition against the ruling BJP in view of the elections next year. The leaders include Kharge, Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee﻿, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and more.

