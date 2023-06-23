Politics

'Trim beard, get married': Lalu Yadav's advice to Rahul Gandhi

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 07:23 pm 2 min read

Top opposition leaders held a meeting in Patna on Friday

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to trim his beard and get married, reported PTI. While addressing an otherwise tense press conference after the joint opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna, Yadav said Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, also wants him to get married. As soon as he made the remarks, the room burst into laughter.

There's still time, get married: Yadav to Gandhi

The former Bihar chief minister also praised Gandhi for his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra and efforts against the Adani Group in Parliament. Although, Yadav said the former Lok Sabha MP has grown "too much beard." "Now don't grow it out much," he told Gandhi, adding, "There is still time now, get married. We will come as baratis."

Watch: Yadav's suggestion for Gandhi

We will meet again in July in Shimla: Yadav

On a more serious note, Yadav said, "Now I am fully fit and will make PM Narendra Modi fit." "The country's situation is grim at the moment. We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024," he added.

Now Lord Hanuman is with us, says Yadav

Opposition leaders want to unite against BJP in 2024 elections

Notably, the top leaders of around 16 opposition parties met in Patna to discuss a strategy to unite against the ruling saffron party and defeat it in next year's Lok Sabha polls. The attendees included Yadav, Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee﻿, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and more.

