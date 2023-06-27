Politics

One home can't have separate laws: PM Modi's UCC pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that one home can't have two sets of laws

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that one home can't have two sets of laws. He also said that if triple-talaq is pivotal to Islam, then why Muslim-majority countries aren't practicing it. This is being seen as his pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The UCC has been on the BJP's manifesto and is envisaged by the Constitution. It aims to enforce similar laws for all citizens as opposed to the current provision for personal laws based on an individual's faith. However, several quarters see it as the ruling BJP's attempt at using majoritarianism as a plank to disband the religious autonomy of minority communities.

