India

PM Modi's US visit: Here's the schedule and agenda

PM Modi's US visit: Here's the schedule and agenda

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 19, 2023 | 10:22 am 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in the US on Tuesday for a state visit as a series of events are lined up for him from Wednesday to Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the United States (US) on Tuesday for a state visit as a series of events are lined up for him from Wednesday to Saturday. Hundreds of Indian-Americans gathered near the National Monument in Washington DC on Sunday (local time) to send a message that they are eagerly awaiting his arrival. Here's more about his schedule and agenda.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's visit to the US is being hailed as one of the most significant diplomatic trips of 2023. It comes at a time when India has risen as a major economic and geopolitical force amid conflict between the US and China. So, India will try to cash in on Modi's trip and boost its defense and space sectors through bilateral cooperation and joint initiatives.

Schedule to kick off with International Yoga Day celebrations

PM Modi's schedule will start with the ninth International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Wednesday. The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has invited participants to arrive by 7:15am (local time) in yoga-friendly attire. The participants would be allowed to take home the yoga mats provided there as a souvenir.

Preparations on at UN headquarters

State Dinner at White House, address to US Congress

On Thursday, PM Modi will be ceremonially welcomed at the White House in Washington DC, where he will engage in high-level discussions with President Joe Biden. Following the bilateral talks, PM Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress in the afternoon. Later in the evening, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in PM Modi's honor.

Will head to Egypt thereafter

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will jointly host PM Modi at a luncheon. Apart from official engagements, he is set to interact with leading CEOs, professionals, other stakeholders, and the Indian diaspora. On Saturday, he is scheduled to leave for a state visit to Egypt. Notably, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi visited India in January.

Share this timeline