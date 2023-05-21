World

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 21, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

At least 10 road racers were killed, and nine others were reportedly injured in a shootout at a car racing show in the Baja California state of northern Mexico on Saturday (local time). The attack took place at an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente neighborhood of Ensenada city, according to the Baja California state attorney general's office.

What did the emergency services say?

According to emergency services, at about 2:18pm on Saturday (local time), some people armed with long guns shot at participants at a petrol station. Moreover, a joint team of municipal and police officers, marines, the fire department, and the Mexican Red Cross has been deployed at the shooting site. Meanwhile, a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the incident.