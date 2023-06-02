India

Telangana Formation Day: President Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens

Telangana Formation Day: President Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 02, 2023, 03:17 pm 1 min read

I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana, said Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of the state's 10th Formation Day. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy hoisted the national flag separately. Notably, Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 after a decade-long demand.

Telangana emerging as hub of innovation: Murmu

Wishing for Telangana's continued growth and prosperity, Murmu tweeted, "Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship." PM Modi, on the other hand, admired Telangana's people's skills and its culture's richness. "I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana," he tweeted.

Here's Murmu's Twitter post

Check out PM Modi's tweet