Rajasthan: 30 IPS, 7 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle

The step will help maintain transparency and credibility of the administration, according to the state government

The Rajasthan government on Friday transferred seven Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and 30 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, reported PTI. Additionally, the Inspector Generals (IGs) of two ranges and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Rajasthan's eight districts have also been changed. The step has been taken to maintain "transparency and credibility of the administration," according to the official statement.

Officers keep on continuing on particular post: Government

The statement further said, "It has come to the notice that in the administrative secretariat and other department offices, the officers keep on continuing on a particular post and department only." "Therefore...it is being directed that the tenure of one officer in a particular position should be a maximum of three years and in special cases, five years," it added.