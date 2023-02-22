Business

Jio 5G launched in 20 cities, Airtel 5G reaches Haridwar

Jio 5G launched in 20 cities, Airtel 5G reaches Haridwar

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 22, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Jio 5G is now live in 277 cities across the country

Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in 20 more cities including Tinsukia, Bhagalpur, Mormugao, Raichur, Firozabad, and Chandrapur. Eligible users will be invited via the Jio Welcome Offer and will get unlimited data with a speed of up to 1Gbps, for free. Separately, Airtel has rolled out its 5G network in Haridwar and more regions across Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bikaner.

Why does this story matter?

Jio aims to complete its 5G rollout in India by December 2023. It recently announced a '5G Upgrade' data plan for some of its prepaid users.

Meanwhile, its rival, Airtel is also rapidly expanding its 5G services and intends to cover the entirety of the nation by March 2024.

Both telcos commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

Check out which regions now have access to Jio 5G

Jio True 5G is currently live in these regions: Gandhidham in Gujarat; Tinsukia, Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar in Assam; and Bhagalpur and Katihar in Bihar. Chandrapur and Ichalkaranji in Maharashra; Diu in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, and Hazaribag in Jharkhand. Raichur in Karnataka; Satna in Madhya Pradesh; Thoubal in Manipur; and Mormugao in Goa.

Jio 5G is now live in 277 cities across India

Jio 5G services have also been rolled out to Faizabad, Firozabad, and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. With the latest rollout, Jio's fifth-generation network is now live in 277 cities across the country.

Airtel 5G Plus is now live in Haridwar, Ajmer, Bikaner

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, and Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Users will get 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G speed at no additional cost. Recently, Airtel 5G was launched in 15 cities in West Bengal, including Berhampore, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Asansol, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur, and Kharagpur.

How to configure the mobile network to 5G?

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G as well. Ensure that you have upgraded your smartphone to the latest software. Follow these steps to configure your mobile network services to 5G. Head to Settings > Mobile Network > Prefered Network Type > and select 5G. Now, you're good to go.