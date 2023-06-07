India

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional while remembering Manish Sisodia

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 this year

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday got emotional while talking about the contributions of Manish Sisodia, jailed former minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, in the field of education, reported ANI. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the School of Specialized Excellence in Bawana's Dariyapur village. "It was his (Sisodia's) dream that every child in Delhi gets good education," Kejriwal said.

Video: Kejriwal almost cries while talking about Sisodia

BJP put Sisodia in jail on false charges: Kejriwal

On charges against Sisodia in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, Kejriwal stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put him in jail by filing false cases. If Manish ji had not built good schools, they would not have put him in jail." "They want to end the education revolution but we will not let it end," the CM added.

I'm sure Sisodia will be out very soon: AAP chief

The AAP supremo further said, "Students of Delhi government schools are excelling in academics. They are even clearing competitive exams and becoming doctors, engineers, and police officers." "Till Sisodia is out, we have to work with double the speed to ensure that his dream is realized...I am sure that he will be out very soon because the truth always prevails," he added.

Sisodia has been lodged in prison since February 26

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the said scam. On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on money laundering charges related to the same case. Since then, he has been lodged in Tihar Jail. On Monday, Delhi High Court denied him interim bail, sought on account of his wife's illness.