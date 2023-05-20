India

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress's Jagdish Tytler named in new chargesheet

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress's Jagdish Tytler named in new chargesheet

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 20, 2023, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Tytler is accused of inciting a mob that killed three people during 1984 riots in Delhi

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh chargesheet in the 39-year-old 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and named Congress leader Jagdish Tytler as an accused, reported NDTV. This came after the CBI reportedly found fresh evidence against the politician. Tytler is accused of inciting a mob that killed three people in Delhi's Gurudwara Pul Bangash area in 1984.

CBI collected Tytler's voice samples last month

Last month, the CBI collected Tytler's voice samples in connection with the 1984 violence. The central probe agency summoned him after an alleged sting operation tape was released where an individual purported to be Tytler was heard claiming to have killed Sikhs. However, the Congress leader insisted the officials had no evidence against him.

If there's evidence against me, prepared to hang myself: Tytler

Dismissing the case against himself, Tytler earlier told ANI, "What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself... It wasn't related to the 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case." Notably, he was also named by the Nanavati Commission report that probed the riots case.

1984 riots followed Indira Gandhi's assassination

The assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards after her controversial "Operation Blue Star" led to nationwide riots, which reportedly killed around 3,000 Sikhs in Delhi alone. The CBI gave Tytler a clean chit on three occasions, but the court directed further investigation. The accused served as a cabinet minister in Manmohan Singh-led government in 2004 but resigned amid rising outrage.