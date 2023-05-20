India

Affair, cancer: Video of Shiv Nadar University murder-suicide accused surfaces

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 20, 2023, 06:01 pm 3 min read

Shiv Nadar University murder-suicide accused's video note surfaces

In a major development in the Shiv Nadar University murder-suicide case, a 23-minute-long video has surfaced where the accused, Anuj Singh—who killed his alleged lover and died by suicide on Thursday—justified his actions. Singh reportedly returned to his hostel room after shooting the victim dead and shot the video where he listed the reasons why he committed the crime, after which he shot himself.

Why does this story matter?

This significant development in the case comes just days after Singh shot and killed his female classmate, identified as Sneha Chaurasia, on the university campus on Thursday.

Earlier this week, bone-chilling closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident also emerged, which showed the accused brutally murdering the girl outside the dining hall area of the university.

Details on accused's suicide note video

In the video, which Singh reportedly uploaded on Google Drive and shared with friends before shooting himself, the accused stated that whatever he did was right. He alleged that Chaurasia was dating somebody else. "I was a very good person and was into athletics at the national level... After coming to college, I met Sneha who changed my life," stated Singh.

Singh claimed Chaurasia cheated on him

Singh also claimed that Chaurasia was in a relationship earlier in which she was unhappy, and he helped her overcome that. The accused also claimed that the two entered a relationship after that, but the reality was different. He alleged that last year when he came home for his birthday, everything changed after Chaurasia reportedly cheated on him.

I warned her several times: Singh

"I got to know that she was cheating on me with a mess worker Ashutosh Pandey... When she used to come back, she used to delete chat and call logs with Pandey. She cheated on me for over one year," Singh claimed in the video. "I warned her several times that it is not good for our relationship but in vain," he added.

Accused claimed he had brain cancer

The accused also alleged that Chaurasia had relations with numerous men, and despite this, he begged her for love, but instead, she complained to the college officials. While apologizing to the victim's parents, he stated that Chaurasia didn't deserve to be their daughter. Singh also claimed that he suffered from brain cancer and would die if it wasn't operated on in two years.

Other key findings by police in case

On the other hand, the police recovered a bag from the accused's room and handed it over to the officials of the forensic department. "We are yet to get a written complaint from the family of Sneha, although we are investigating how and from where Anuj procured the country-made pistol," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan as saying.