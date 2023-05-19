India

Shiv Nadar University shooting: CCTV footage reveals horrifying details

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 19, 2023, 04:57 pm 3 min read

A 21-year-old student committed suicide after shooting his female classmate on Thursday

A third-year sociology student of Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh's Noida shot and killed his female classmate on campus on Thursday. The 21-year-old later committed suicide by shooting himself at the boys' hostel. Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has now emerged, showing the boy, Anuj Singh, brutally murdering his friend, Sneha Chaurasia, outside the university's dining hall.

Singh offered 'gift' to Chaurasia, but she denied

According to the police, the boy and the girl met each other outside the dining hall at around 1:00pm. In the chilling footage, Singh can be seen hugging Chaurasia and talking to her. He then offered her a "gift" but she refused to accept it. Following her denial, Singh pulled out a gun and shot her in the abdomen.

Singh shot at his friend two times

The CCTV footage also shows Chaurasia trying to fight him with full force, following which Singh shot her again and she collapsed. The culprit then ran toward the boys' hostel. Police said there was nobody to witness the incident as the university is on summer break. They added that Singh and Chaurasia were good friends but were having a dispute for some time.

Warning: Sensitive footage of the incident

Chaurasia's father may file complaint against university

On Friday, Chaurasia's father told the Indian Express that he would file a complaint against the university. "How can you let a man roam around with a gun? Where is the security? It is a university, it is supposed to protect its students. They have these many guards, and the boy managed to shoot her, that too, twice. Where were the people?" he said.

Singh's family was unaware of his alleged relationship with Chaurasia

Meanwhile, Singh's family members said they were unaware of the relationship between the students, and that Singh was physically fit. This comes after Singh purportedly sent a video to university authorities saying that he was in a relationship with Chaurasia but they were no longer together. Singh added that he was diagnosed with brain cancer but didn't tell his parents.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).