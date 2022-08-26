India

Noida's Supertech towers ready to bite the dust on Sunday

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 26, 2022, 10:25 am 2 min read

The effect of the building's implosion could be felt in a 50-meter radius.

Noida authorities and experts are all set to demolish the Supertech twin towers, on Sunday at 2:30 pm in Sector-93A. The 40-story and over 100-meter high towers are the tallest structures to be razed in India till date. Authorities said that the demolition would produce 80,000 tonnes of debris.

Context Why does this story matter?

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court declared the construction illegal and ordered that the buildings should be razed within three months from that date.

A legal battle ensued in the following months, before an SC bench on February 7 this year ordered Supertech and Edifice Engineering to enforce the top court's August 31, 2021 order to demolish the society's Apex and Ceyane towers.

Implosion Neighbors instructed to vacate homes

Mumbai-based firm Edifice Engineering, tasked with the demolition, and South Africa's Jet Demolition have drilled 9,400 holes in the columns and filled those using 3,500 kg of explosives, which will be triggered, causing the building to collapse on itself. Residents of neighboring societies, the Emerald Court and ATS village, have been instructed to vacate their homes by 7 am on the day.

Debris Debris to be cleared in 90 days

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the demolition would leave behind around 42,000 cubic meters of debris, weighing 80,000 tonnes. 50,000 tonnes of debris will be accommodated in the basement while the remaining will be transported to a construction and demolition management plant at Sector-80 for disposal. It would take 90 days, and trucks will have to make 1,300 rounds to clear the debris.

Alternatives Edifice had demolished Maradu flats in Kochi in 2020

Edifice Engineering's founding partner, Uttkarsh Mehta said implosion was chosen as the suitable method based on parameters such as viability, time availability, and safety requirements. Another method — diamond cutting could be used but it would have taken over two years and cost five times to cut down the columns, beams, and walls using cranes. Edifice demolished the Maradu flats in Kochi in 2020.

Homebuyers and investors 250 homebuyers yet to get dues

Built in an area of 7,50,000 square feet, the towers house 957 flats and 21 shops. The SC had ordered that homebuyers be repaid their entire deposit plus 12% interest from the time of purchase. Many investors had alleged they were yet to receive refunds from the company along with 250 homebuyers, despite the SC order.