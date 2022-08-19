India

#NewsBytesExplainer: How the Noida Supertech twin towers will be demolished

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 19, 2022, 09:14 pm 3 min read

After months of legal battles, Noida authorities are all set to demolish the 40-story high Supertech twin towers. In line with the Supreme Court order, demolition will take place on August 28 afternoon. The over 100-m long towers house more than 900 flats and 21 shops and will be brought down with 3,500 kg of explosives. Here's more.

On February 7, 2022, a Supreme Court bench of SC justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant ordered Supertech and Edifice Engineering to enforce the top court's August 31, 2021, order to demolish the society's Apex and Ceyane towers, which were built of the building bylaws.

It had also ordered that homebuyers be repaid their entire deposit plus 12% interest from the time of purchase.

While the demolition was previously supposed to take place on August 21, an SC order in May granted an extension to the authorities. However, they are all set to bring down the towers at 2:30 pm on August 28. Residents of neighbouring societies, the Emerald Court and ATS village, have been instructed to vacate their homes by 7 am on the day.

The towers, located in Noida's Sector 93B, will be demolished with the help of 3,500 kg of explosives. The explosives will be placed in 9,400 holes that will be drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to NDTV. Vehicles from the neighboring societies will not be allowed in the area.

Twitter Post Watch: Preparation underway for Supertech demolition

Uttar Pradesh | Preparations underway for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Emerald Court project, Noida. Explosives reach the spot. pic.twitter.com/yeiAdFDREQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, located close to the towers, will be shut between 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm. Fire trucks, ambulances. and emergency vehicles will remain parked close by. The plan was finalized by Noida authorities on Thursday with Mumbai-based demolition firm Edifice Engineering. "Effect of the explosion will be felt in a 50-meter radius," Uday Kumar Tewatia of Supertech RWA said.

Supertech filed a request with the Supreme Court early May, citing a letter from Edifice in which it mentioned safety concerns for seeking a three-month extension. In February, Edifice requested four and a half months to prepare the twin towers for demolition, but the Noida Authority refused to listen to their plea and set the demolition date for May 22.

Those who had bought properties at the Supertech project are eligible to receive a full refund along with 12% interest, computed from the date of booking. Reportedly, more than 250 homebuyers are yet to get their dues. The Supreme Court had said it would send the company's officials to jail over non-compliance, if it misses the said deadline.