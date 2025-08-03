YouTube tests Instagram-style collaboration feature for creators

The new feature will display the names of collaborators next to the creators on their channel. If there are too many collaborators, it would show as "..and more" next to the creator's name on mobile. Tapping on it would open a list of people involved in the project with a Subscribe button next to their name.

User control

Creators need to invite each other

Like Instagram and TikTok, YouTube's collaboration feature will also require the creator who uploads content to invite another account as a collaborator. The invited account would then have to approve this invitation. This is likely to prevent random additions of users by creators. However, it remains unclear if collaborators would have access to information usually visible only to the uploader. As with any experimental feature, YouTube will consider testers' feedback before deciding on a wider release of the feature.