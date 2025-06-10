YouTube loosens moderation if rule-breaking content helps public interest
What's the story
YouTube has reportedly relaxed its content moderation policies, allowing videos that partially violate its rules to remain on the platform if they are deemed to be in the "public interest."
The change was first made internally in December 2024, according to The New York Times.
Previously, any video with over 25% of its content violating YouTube's guidelines would be taken down, but now videos can remain even if half of their content violates the rules.
Policy revision
YouTube's policy change and its context
The revised policy now allows videos to stay on the platform if up to 50% of their content violates YouTube's rules.
This is especially applicable for political discussions, social issues, or current events that are considered important for public consumption.
The change comes as other social media platforms like Meta and X have also been relaxing their moderation efforts amid political pressure over alleged censorship practices.
Balance
Examples of content that stayed under the revised policy
YouTube has maintained that its aim is to balance harm reduction with freedom of expression.
For instance, a video falsely claiming COVID vaccines alter DNA was not taken down as it featured news clips, political opinions, and did not explicitly discourage vaccination.
Similarly, another video containing a transphobic slur was retained because it was part of a longer conversation about government hearings.
Criticism
Critics say policy could increase hate speech, misinformation online
The policy change has drawn criticism from some quarters, who fear it could lead to an uptick in hate speech and misinformation online.
They argue that platforms are not doing this for free speech but to cut costs on moderation and keep controversial content online for engagement.
Despite these concerns, YouTube continues to update its policies based on ongoing public discussions and evolving social concerns.
Assurance
YouTube says it will continue to remove harmful content
YouTube has assured that it will continue to remove content that causes serious harm.
The platform is also making room for conversations that might have been previously blocked.
As elections and social debates continue to dominate online platforms, YouTube's decision to ease content restrictions could significantly impact what viewers see and hear in the future.