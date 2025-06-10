What's the story

YouTube has reportedly relaxed its content moderation policies, allowing videos that partially violate its rules to remain on the platform if they are deemed to be in the "public interest."

The change was first made internally in December 2024, according to The New York Times.

Previously, any video with over 25% of its content violating YouTube's guidelines would be taken down, but now videos can remain even if half of their content violates the rules.