Apple opens its on-device AI models to app developers
What's the story
Apple has announced a major development at the WWDC 2025 event, unveiling the Foundation Models framework.
The new system will allow developers to integrate Apple's on-device AI models directly into apps.
Craig Federighi, Apple's VP of Software Engineering, said that these on-device AI models are part of Apple Intelligence, a suite of models that power several iOS features and capabilities.
Developer benefits
Framework aims to improve app experiences
The Foundation Models framework is designed to enhance app experiences by using on-device AI models created by Apple.
For instance, an app like Kahoot can create a personalized quiz from your notes for better exam preparation.
This process is done without incurring cloud API costs, making it more efficient and cost-effective for developers.
Framework accessibility
Framework supports Swift and requires minimal code
Apple has said that the Foundation Models framework has native support for Swift, its programming language for building apps across platforms.
The company claims developers can access Apple Intelligence models with just three lines of code.
The framework also comes with guided generation, tool calling, and more capabilities to make the development process easier and faster.
Real-world application
Already being used by popular apps
The Foundation Models framework is already being used by Automattic in its Day One journaling app.
Mapping app AllTrails is also using the framework to suggest different hiking routes.
The new system is available for testing through the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta set to launch early next month.
AI model access
Apple opens up underlying technology behind Apple Intelligence
In addition to the Foundation Models framework, Apple is also opening up the underlying technology behind Apple Intelligence.
This move will give third-party developers access to the foundational AI model used for some of Apple's own features.
The decision comes as part of an overhaul of Apple's operating systems and is aimed at improving developer experience and innovation on its platforms.